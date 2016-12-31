Leesville man accused of printing fake $100 bills, trying to use - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Leesville man accused of printing fake $100 bills, trying to use them for purchases

By Laura Heller, Digital Content Producer
Deldrick Fowler (Source: DeRidder Police Department) Deldrick Fowler (Source: DeRidder Police Department)
(Source: DeRidder Police) (Source: DeRidder Police)
DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) -

DeRidder police arrested a Leesville man accused of printing counterfeit money and attempting to pass it off at area businesses.

On Dec. 28, a 16-year-old attempted to use fake $100 dollar bills at a store to buy three, pre-paid debit cards totaling $1,500, according to Deputy Chief Chris Rudy.

The next morning, a city worker found a box containing $4,000 in counterfeit bills in a park trash can, Rudy said. Investigators found that the bills matched the ones used at the store the night before.

After an investigation, police arrested Deldrick Fowler, 24, on charges of monetary instrument abuse, criminal conspiracy to commit monetary instrument abuse and theft by fraud. Police searched Fowler's vehicle and home and found evidence of a counterfeiting operation.

Fowler remains in the Beauregard Parish jail on a 405,000 bond. The 16-year-old was also booked and released to his family.

The investigation is ongoing and includes several law enforcement agencies. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the police department at 337-462-8911.

