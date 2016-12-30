Orleck will stay afloat another year, thanks to grant

Docked on the Calcasieu River since 2010, the ship museum known as the USS Orleck will stay afloat for another year, after receiving a grant from the parish.

Ron Williams knows the history of every square inch of the U.S.S. Orleck.

One thing he's not certain about, though - the ship's future.

"We had an offer to sell the ship for more than scrap value but we don't wanna do that if we don't have to," said Williams, executive director of the USS Orleck.

And perhaps they don't have to, thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

"I received the check the day before Thanksgiving. It was a real boost for us, of course, financially and also, a morale boost for us," said Williams.

Williams said it's not a whole lot of money in the grand scheme of things.

"To keep us open is $10-15,000 a month," he said.

However, the grant will help them attract additional foot traffic.

"Starting the first of January, we're going to have digital billboards at Exit 31 (off Interstate 10) when you head west that will direct people to Exit 31A," said Williams.

While the grant certainly helps the USS Orleck with operational costs, they're not out of hot water just yet.

"We're looking for that permanent berth," said Williams.

Several options, like the Lake Charles Yacht Club, lakefront at Veteran's Memorial Park, and property at the Isle of Capri haven't panned out - so far. But they're not giving up hope.

"It gives us the flexibility to go and continue the programs and get the word out," said Williams.

And, the grant also gives them some stability to remain on the Calcasieu River for at least the next year.

"To do programs at the ship, you just can't plan one day and have it the next day so we said we're going to go ahead and plan out activities for the year," said Williams.

In the meantime, since it needs a bare minimum of $1.5 million to find a permanent home, they'll continue fundraising.

"Every dollar we get, helps," said Williams.

The Orleck also received other contributions over the past few months - including $7,000 from the local Marine Corps League and $1,000 from CSE Federal Credit Union to go towards the Interstate 10 billboard.

For more information on the USS Orleck, or to make a donation, click HERE.

