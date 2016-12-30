Orleck will stay afloat another year, thanks to grant - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Orleck will stay afloat another year, thanks to grant

USS Orleck (Source: Jillian Corder/KPLC) USS Orleck (Source: Jillian Corder/KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Docked on the Calcasieu River since 2010, the ship museum known as the USS Orleck will stay afloat for another year, after receiving a grant from the parish.

Ron Williams knows the history of every square inch of the U.S.S. Orleck.

One thing he's not certain about, though - the ship's future.

"We had an offer to sell the ship for more than scrap value but we don't wanna do that if we don't have to," said Williams, executive director of the USS Orleck.

And perhaps they don't have to, thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

"I received the check the day before Thanksgiving. It was a real boost for us, of course, financially and also, a morale boost for us," said Williams.

Williams said it's not a whole lot of money in the grand scheme of things.

"To keep us open is $10-15,000 a month," he said.

However, the grant will help them attract additional foot traffic.

"Starting the first of January, we're going to have digital billboards at Exit 31 (off Interstate 10) when you head west that will direct people to Exit 31A," said Williams.

While the grant certainly helps the USS Orleck with operational costs, they're not out of hot water just yet.

"We're looking for that permanent berth," said Williams.

Several options, like the Lake Charles Yacht Club, lakefront at Veteran's Memorial Park, and property at the Isle of Capri haven't panned out - so far. But they're not giving up hope.

"It gives us the flexibility to go and continue the programs and get the word out," said Williams.

And, the grant also gives them some stability to remain on the Calcasieu River for at least the next year.

"To do programs at the ship, you just can't plan one day and have it the next day so we said we're going to go ahead and plan out activities for the year," said Williams.

In the meantime, since it needs a bare minimum of $1.5 million to find a permanent home, they'll continue fundraising.

"Every dollar we get, helps," said Williams.

The Orleck also received other contributions over the past few months - including $7,000 from the local Marine Corps League and $1,000 from CSE Federal Credit Union to go towards the Interstate 10 billboard.

For more information on the USS Orleck, or to make a donation, click HERE.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Two Texas men arrested on burglary, theft charges of Iowa home

    Two Texas men arrested on burglary, theft charges of Iowa home

    Monday, April 3 2017 4:54 PM EDT2017-04-03 20:54:21 GMT
    Edward Munoz and Jose Delgado (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Edward Munoz and Jose Delgado (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    Two Texas men are accused of burglary and theft after an incident in which an Iowa woman arrived home and found one of the men in her home, authorities said.

    More >>

    Two Texas men are accused of burglary and theft after an incident in which an Iowa woman arrived home and found one of the men in her home, authorities said.

    More >>

  • Beauregard, Vernon release updated lists of road closures

    Beauregard, Vernon release updated lists of road closures

    Monday, April 3 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-04-03 20:30:46 GMT
    (Source: MGN Online)(Source: MGN Online)

    A severe thunderstorm from overnight that passed through Southwest Louisiana left many streets flooded in Beauregard and Vernon Parish. 

    More >>

    A severe thunderstorm from overnight that passed through Southwest Louisiana left many streets flooded in Beauregard and Vernon Parish. 

    More >>

  • VIDEO: Family rescued from flooded home near Rosepine

    VIDEO: Family rescued from flooded home near Rosepine

    Monday, April 3 2017 4:10 PM EDT2017-04-03 20:10:23 GMT
    Family rescued from home on La. 1146 near Rosepine. (Source: KPLC)Family rescued from home on La. 1146 near Rosepine. (Source: KPLC)

    KPLC was on the scene Monday morning as a family was rescued from a flooded home in the community of Ikes, near Rosepine. The Hutson family, Aubrey and Heather and their daughter Alayah, live on Ikes Road, or La. 1146. The Hutsons said they first realized their house was flooding when they woke up around 4:30 a.m. to water on the first floor. Aubrey Hutson said there was about 2 1/2 feet of water, but the couple wasn't worried about getting trapped. "We thought it would go do...

    More >>

    KPLC was on the scene Monday morning as a family was rescued from a flooded home in the community of Ikes, near Rosepine. The Hutson family, Aubrey and Heather and their daughter Alayah, live on Ikes Road, or La. 1146. The Hutsons said they first realized their house was flooding when they woke up around 4:30 a.m. to water on the first floor. Aubrey Hutson said there was about 2 1/2 feet of water, but the couple wasn't worried about getting trapped. "We thought it would go do...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly