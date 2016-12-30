Family asking public to help reunite them with missing dog

Two Texas men are accused of burglary and theft after an incident in which an Iowa woman arrived home and found one of the men in her home, authorities said.More >>
Two Texas men are accused of burglary and theft after an incident in which an Iowa woman arrived home and found one of the men in her home, authorities said.More >>
A severe thunderstorm from overnight that passed through Southwest Louisiana left many streets flooded in Beauregard and Vernon Parish.More >>
A severe thunderstorm from overnight that passed through Southwest Louisiana left many streets flooded in Beauregard and Vernon Parish.More >>
KPLC was on the scene Monday morning as a family was rescued from a flooded home in the community of Ikes, near Rosepine. The Hutson family, Aubrey and Heather and their daughter Alayah, live on Ikes Road, or La. 1146. The Hutsons said they first realized their house was flooding when they woke up around 4:30 a.m. to water on the first floor. Aubrey Hutson said there was about 2 1/2 feet of water, but the couple wasn't worried about getting trapped. "We thought it would go do...More >>
KPLC was on the scene Monday morning as a family was rescued from a flooded home in the community of Ikes, near Rosepine. The Hutson family, Aubrey and Heather and their daughter Alayah, live on Ikes Road, or La. 1146. The Hutsons said they first realized their house was flooding when they woke up around 4:30 a.m. to water on the first floor. Aubrey Hutson said there was about 2 1/2 feet of water, but the couple wasn't worried about getting trapped. "We thought it would go do...More >>
The McNeese State University Presidential Search Committee selected four semifinalists to interview for the school's top post.More >>
The McNeese State University Presidential Search Committee selected four semifinalists to interview for the school's top post.More >>
The Calcasieu at Oakdale will rise to about 3 feet above flood stage on Friday at 15 ft. with some additional rises possible into next week. The Calcasieu River will go into moderate flood stage by mid-week at Oberlin and Kinder but is forecast to continue rising to 6 feet above flood stage by Monday evening at Oberlin and could be as high as 5 feet above flood stage at the Kinder gauge by this Friday with additional rises next week. Goos Ferry Rd. will become impassable by this wee...More >>
The Calcasieu at Oakdale will rise to about 3 feet above flood stage on Friday at 15 ft. with some additional rises possible into next week. The Calcasieu River will go into moderate flood stage by mid-week at Oberlin and Kinder but is forecast to continue rising to 6 feet above flood stage by Monday evening at Oberlin and could be as high as 5 feet above flood stage at the Kinder gauge by this Friday with additional rises next week. Goos Ferry Rd. will become impassable by this wee...More >>