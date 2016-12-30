Family asking public to help reunite them with missing dog

Christmas Day is a time to be reunited with family and friends.

That was the case for Jazzper Bellard and Amelia Lyons. The Acadiana Parish couple spent Christmas with family in Cameron Parish. But, it quickly changed when a loved one went missing.

"We just got here; we were standing outside; the dogs were running around and we were watching them and I mean, five minutes later, they were gone and about an hour later, the dogs came back and Drake wasn't with them," Bellard said.

For this family, that loved one is a yellow lab named Drake.

"He's just like a child; basically, I mean he means so much to everybody in the family, not just to us; our parents, our siblings, our other dog. He's just a big part of us," Lyons said.

"People probably think we sound crazy about it, but the dog was really like a human," Bellard added. "The dog knew when you had a bad day; he did. He would come up to you, jump up and give you a hug."

The past five days have been anything but easy - searching day and night - they said they're doing everything they can to bring Drake home.

"From the day one he was missing, I took off walking; she took off in the car and we rode around," Bellard said. "My dad and I went in a boat all around here and we have a friend of ours that has an airplane; we came out and we flew around for an hour-and-a- half, two hours."

The couple has even taken to social media with their posts, which are generating hundreds of shares.

"I want to thank everybody for all the help," Bellard said. "People calling from everywhere. I even had guys calling me saying, 'Man, I would be right there with you.'"

They've even reached out to surrounding towns - Lake Arthur, Jennings, and Gueydan - posting flyers in hopes that someone will see them, recognize the dog and someone will call.

"Our minds are just running in circles; we are just trying to figure out where to go next," Lyons said.

All they want is to be reunited with their best friend.

"I care about him," Bellard said.

The couple is offering a $1,000 reward for Drake.

Those with any information about Drake are asked to email Candy Rodriguez HERE.

