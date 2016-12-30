Two Miss. residents arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Louisiana State Police Troop D arrested two Mississippi residents during a traffic stop after finding more than $50,000 worth of drugs in their vehicle.

Sean Burnett, 25,of Bookhaven, Miss. was charged with possession of Schedule I and Schedule II narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, misrepresentation during booking, improper lane use, and turn signal violation.

The passenger, Lakesha Caffie, also of Brookhaven, Miss.was charged with possession of Schedule I and Schedule II narcotics with intent to distribute.

A trooper saw Burnett commit a traffic violation on I-10 east of Lake Charles. After stopping him and getting permission to search the vehicle, the trooper found approximately 2.7 pounds of methamphetamine, 988 ecstasy tablets, and a .40 caliber Taurus handgun," said Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman.

The approximate street value of the seized drugs is $50,000.

Burnett's bond was set at $461,000. Anderson said the reason for the high bond is that he is a convicted felon with a firearm and a drugs, and he lied to about his identity.

Caffie's bond is set at $20,000. Both were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

