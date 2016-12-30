Two Miss. residents arrested on drug charges after traffic stop - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two Miss. residents arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

By Laura Heller, Digital Content Producer
Sean Burnett (Source Louisiana State Police) Sean Burnett (Source Louisiana State Police)
Lakesha Caffie (Source: KPLC) Lakesha Caffie (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Louisiana State Police Troop D arrested two Mississippi residents during a traffic stop after finding more than $50,000 worth of drugs in their vehicle.

Sean Burnett, 25,of Bookhaven, Miss. was charged with possession of Schedule I and Schedule II narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, misrepresentation during booking, improper lane use, and turn signal violation. 

The passenger, Lakesha Caffie, also of Brookhaven, Miss.was charged with possession of Schedule I and Schedule II narcotics with intent to distribute.

A trooper saw Burnett commit a traffic violation on I-10 east of Lake Charles. After stopping him and getting permission to search the vehicle, the trooper found approximately 2.7 pounds of methamphetamine, 988 ecstasy tablets, and a .40 caliber Taurus handgun," said Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman.

The approximate street value of the seized drugs is $50,000. 

Burnett's bond was set at $461,000. Anderson said the reason for the high bond is that he is a convicted felon with a firearm and a drugs, and he lied to about his identity.

Caffie's bond is set at $20,000. Both were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

