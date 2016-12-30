Louisiana, Texas drivers tie as worst drivers in America

In a recent study, Louisiana and Texas tied for the top spot in the worst drivers in America list.

The study was compiled by carinsurancecomparison.com using information published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

However, some Louisiana drivers said La. and Texas shouldn't be in a tie at all.

"Texas is the worst in the world," said one Robert Swain Jr., a Louisiana resident. "When I used to go there, they used to run all over you. Even the old people driving as crazy as the youngsters."

It wouldn't be fair if we didn't talk to a Texas driver.

"I think Louisiana is a little bit worse," said a Port Arthur resident. "Everybody is driving slow in Louisiana. Texas people are all on the road and they're trying to get somewhere."

Louisiana ranks the worst in failure to obey and fifth worst in careless driving and fatality rates per 100 million vehicles miles traveled. In drunk driving, the state ranked sixth.

How do drivers feel about this?

"I think Louisiana drivers are good," claimed Katrina Lafargue. "The only beef that I have are the 18-wheelers. My husband thinks they should have their own interstate. I think our state is good."

Swain said that he wouldn't travel to Texas.

"I don't drive in Texas that much anyway, but if I had to do it again, I'd rather fly over Texas," he said.

Some drivers took the middle ground.

"Being that I'm originally from Louisiana and I moved to Texas, I think together, we all drive bad," said the Port Arthur resident.

"No, I don't think they're the worst," said Swain. "They got other cities that are worse like Los Angeles. They drive crazy, too, in Los Angeles."

What annoys Louisiana drivers?

"Cell phones," said one Louisiana driver.

For the full study, click HERE.

Vote in KPLC's Facebook poll HERE.

2016 Copyright KPLC. All rights reserved.