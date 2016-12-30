Former KPLC meteorologist Rob Marciano says hello to Lake Charle - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Former KPLC meteorologist Rob Marciano says hello to Lake Charles

By Jenelle Shriner, News Director
Former KPLC meteorologist turned network anchor Rob Marciano said hello to the Lake Charles community in New York's Times Square Friday morning.

Lake Charles resident Braylin Jenkins filmed Marciano, who was doing weather cut-ins for Good Morning America and posted the video to the KPLC 7 Facebook page.  Jenkins tells KPLC he is in New York on a mission to meet Ryan Seacrest, a guest on Friday morning's show.

"Lake Charles the LCH what's up I miss you!" Marciano said.  

Marciano worked as morning and then chief meteorologist at KPLC 7 News from 1994 to 1997.  He now works for ABC.  

