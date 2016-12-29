Vanderbilt tops LSU in SEC record 3-point shootout, 96-89

By BRYAN LAZARE

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Riley LaChance knocked down four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 24 points as Vanderbilt defeated LSU 96-89 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams Thursday night.

The teams combined to set an SEC record with 33 treys. Vanderbilt (7-6) was 16-of-32 from deep while LSU (8-4) matched the school record with 17 made 3-pointers in 28 attempts.

LaChance scored nine straight points during the last three minutes as the Commodores held off the Tigers. LaChance hit a jumper, a trey and knocked down four straight from the line after LSU pulled within six points, 85-79.

Five Commodores scored in double figures, including Matthew Fisher-Davis (23 points) and Luke Kornet (14). Vanderbilt turned 15 LSU turnovers into 20 points.

The Tigers, who trailed by 20 points with nine minutes remaining in the game, were led by Antonio Blakeney with 24 points. Wayde Sims came off the bench to add 14.

