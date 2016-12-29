LSWA announces Class 4A All-State football team

The Louisiana Sports Writers Association released its 2016 Class 4A all-state football team Thursday and Southwest Louisiana was represented. Eleven players from three schools made the cut.

On defense, our coverage area produced LaGrange defensive lineman Kevin Victorian. The senior finished the season with 78 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

The lone specialist from our area was another Gator, in kicker Daiwruin Arzu. Arzu was five of seven on field goal attempts with a long of 37 yards. He was also 20 of 23 on PATs.

Below is the Class 4A All-State team along with the players receiving honorable mention status.

CLASS 4A SELECTIONS

OFFENSE

Pos. Player School Ht. Wt. Cl.

WR Racey McMath Karr 6-3 210 Sr.

WR Christian Smith Bastrop 5-8 155 Sr.

WR Doyle Adams Benton 5-10 180 Jr.

OL Joctavis Phillips Neville 6-5 280 Sr.

OL Tanner Armstrong Loranger 6-2 260 Jr.

OL Abraham Delfin Plaquemine 6-2 300 Sr.

OL Montrell Burnham Woodlawn-Sh 6-0 270 Sr.

OL Spencer Trepagnier St. Thomas More 6-3 290 Sr.

QB Aldon Clark Karr 6-3 210 Sr.

RB Evan Johnson Loranger 5-8 175 Sr.

RB Delmonte Hall North DeSoto 6-2 210 Sr.

RB Kevin Dominique Plaquemine 6-1 200 Sr.

PK Daiwruin Arzu LaGrange 6-1 175 Jr.

ATH Nate Cox St. Thomas More 6-8 175 Sr.

DEFENSE

Pos. Player School Ht. Wt. Cl.

DL Christian Brooks Assumption 6-0 180 Sr.

DL Kevin Victorian LaGrange 6-3 225 Sr.

DL Tyler Casby Karr 6-2 235 Sr.

DL Phidarian Mathis Neville 6-4 287 Sr.

LB Zi’Kerrion Baker Minden 6-0 215 Sr.

LB Rashaad Harding Carencro 6-1 195 Sr.

LB Robert Williams Neville 6-1 208 Sr.

LB Patrick Queen Livonia 6-1 215 Sr.

DB Brad Stewart McDonogh (35) 6-0 194 Sr.

DB Todd Harris Plaquemine 6-0 190 Sr.

DB Damien Tate Warren Easton 5-9 167 Jr.

DB Kenderick Marbles Neville 6-1 180 Sr.

P Luke Colona Loranger 6-3 175 Jr.

KR Wayne Toussant Plaquemine 5-11 175 Jr.

OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER: Aldon Clark, Karr

OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: Brad Stewart, McDONOGH 35

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jerry Phillips, Warren Easton

HONORABLE MENTION:

James Cole, Assumption; Mathew Winfield, Ben Franklin; Kayne Theriot, Assumption; T.J. Anderson, Benton; Melvin Young, Assumption; Colton Sessions, Benton; Gary Young, Carver; Tristan Authement, Ellender; Tahj Magee, Franklinton; Davontavean Martin, Ellender; Chandler Scott, Franklin; Jamire Mott, Ellender; Arvie Rice, Ellender; Dai’jean Dixon, Karr; Montae Smitherman, Ellender; Matthew Cormier, LaGrange; Reginald Williams, Ellender; Colton Frank, LaGrange; Jaelyn Edwards, Leesville; Devin Jack, LaGrange; Elijan Mundy, Leesville; Reginald Weldon, LaGrange; Vincent Wilson, LaGrange; Derrick Wells, Livonia; Wade Baham Armstrong, Loranger; Tolliver Tripeaux, Livonia; Deandre Brown, Loranger; Lawrence Keys, McDonogh 35; Jabari Coston, Loranger; D.J. Hookfin, Loranger; Jaiden Cole, Neville; Malcolm Perry, Loranger; Ortega Robin, McDonogh 35; LaCedrick Smith, Northwood-Shreveport; Courtney Moore, Pearl River; Nelson Jenkins, Plaquemine; Hunter Clay, St. Thomas More; Louis Blanchard, South Terrebonne; Logan Dubois, Tioga; Andrew Robison, Vandebilt Catholic; Detavius Eldridge, Tioga; Brennan Rogers, Vandebilt Catholic; Jalen Ivy, Tioga; Yo’heinz Tyler, Warren Easton; Corbin Malone, Tioga; Corey Bell, Woodlawn-Shreveport; Christian Smith, Tioga; Javin Myers, Woodlawn-BR; Josh Mosley, Woodlawn-Shreveport; Aaren Lemelle, Washington-Marion; Trivenskey Mosley, Woodlawn-Shreveport. Jacobi Taylor, Washington-Marion; Kordell Williams, Carencro.

