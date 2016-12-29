High speed chase ends at Texas state line, vehicles damaged during pursuit

A DeRidder man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed chase Thursday morning in DeRidder, authorities said.

DeRidder Deputy Chief Police Christopher Rudy said the incident happened around 9:32 a.m. when his officers were attempting to serve a felony probation warrant on 24-year-old Travis L. Joubert. Joubert was in a vehicle at a residence and fled the scene when officers arrived. He led officers on a high-speed chase throughout the City of DeRidder and onto U.S.Hwy 190 West.

During the chase, Joubert caused damage to a patrol car as well as side-swiping an oncoming citizen's vehicle, Rudy said. He was also pursued by the Texas State Line with assistance from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office and Merryville Police Department. Joubert then continued into Newton County Texas, where Newton County law enforcement pursued Joubert and was able to apprehend him.

Joubert was wanted on felony probation warrants and is awaiting extradition back to Louisiana, Rudy said. Additional charges are pending for aggravated flight from an officer in Louisiana and it is unknown if there are pending charges in Texas.

There were no injuries involved with the chase, Rudy added.

