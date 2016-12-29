Winter Job Fair Jan. 11 at Lake Charles Civic Center

The Winter Job Start Job Fair, hosted by the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, January 11, at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Attendees should bring picture identification and several copies of their resume.

Veterans will get priority services.

The event is sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, in conjunction with the Workforce Development Board, the Louisiana Workforce Commission and is funded by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

For more information, call the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center at 337-721-4010.

