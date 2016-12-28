WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Amazon sales tax

Good Morning. Jillian Corder here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The mother accused of dumping her newborn baby in a New Roads Walmart will go before a judge today.

Louisiana State Police say a 13-year-old girl reported missing has been found safe.

A pet Doberman helped scare off an armed suspect attempting to rob more than a dozen people at a New Orleans party.

Plus, the French Quarter will see some serious security upgrades this weekend ahead of the New Year’s Eve and Sugar Bowl celebrations.

And heads up Bayou State residents, beginning in the New Year, Amazon shoppers will have to pay more when purchasing items.

In weather, Wednesday will be a copy of Tuesday. Morning lows will be warm and muggy with lows in the 60s to low 70s and afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Rain chances will be low at 20%, but a few isolated showers will be possible anytime. Meteorologist Ben Terry will the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

