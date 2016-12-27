La. Amazon shoppers can expect to pay more in 2017

Beginning Jan. 1, 2017, Amazon.com shoppers will have to pay more when purchasing items after the online giant retailer voluntarily decided to allow the collection of both state and local taxes on items sold in the state.

A move by lawmakers to increase state revenue which could add up to tens of millions of dollars per year according to Revenue Secretary Kimberly Robinson.

And for business owners, Mitch Bush and Joe Abushanab, they said the move will have a positive outcome for future business.

"I like the idea, it's finally a level-playing field for us retailers in Lake Charles and I like that. It's only fair," said Mitch Bush owner of New Look Furniture. "The major difference between us and Amazon and all of these other companies is that we are locals, we give you great service and we are very competitive with our pricing to start with and I feel like they would get much better value for their money shopping local."

Abushanab agrees with Bush and reiterates that it's all about customer service.

"The one thing Amazon is not going to be able to cater to is when someone has a big issue, they can at least pick up the phone and call our service department and say, 'Hey, I have a problem with this recliner' and we will send somebody out there to take care of it; I don't think Amazon can do that," Joe Abushanab, owner of Mattress Joe said.

And over at Old Towne General Store which specializes in selling hardware, electrical, and household supplies, you'll find John Hill an employee who also said the change will be good for business.

"Right now, people are looking towards Amazon and other online sites and finding that it's cheaper and it's hurting small businesses like this; so, do I think it will help? Well sure," Hill said. "I think it will help small businesses once again be on the market and be a competitor," he said.

But not everyone agrees with the upcoming change.

"I don't think that they should charge more because it's online and that's where everybody goes because it's cheaper," said My'A Thomas, who shops on Amazon. "I don't really like that at all, I don't like it at all."

Those who purchase items through the online retail giant in the state are supposed to claim and pay the sales tax when filing their taxes at the end of the year but many have not been doing that leading to this change.

The Bayou State will be the 30th state Amazon will charge sales tax in.

