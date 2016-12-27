Three accused of stealing purse from Vinton home at gunpoint

Three men armed with guns entered a home on Tim Street in Vinton on Christmas Even and stole a purse, Vinton authorities said.

Vinton police officers located a vehicle matching the description of the suspects' vehicle "a short distance from the scene," according to Lt. Scott Spell, Vinton Police Department spokesman.

Officers pulled the vehicle over and found the victim's property, as well as handguns, one of which was stolen.

Karl Anthony Monceaux, 22, of Welsh, Calvin Ray Batchan, 37, of Lake Charles, and Michael Joseph Guillory, 33, also of Lake Charles, are charged with aggravated burglary, theft and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

