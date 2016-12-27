Houston man accused of pulling gun on fellow motorist near Welsh

Authorities say 12.8 ounces (358 grams) of a green leafy substance suspected of being marijuana were found in the vehicle of a man accused of pulling a gun on a fellow motorist.

Jeff Davis Sheriff's deputies responded to a complaint of a driver of a tan Chevrolet Tahoe pulling a silver handgun while traveling eastbound on I-10 near Welsh, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office spokesman.

The suspected vehicle was stopped and the driver, Michael Jamal Banks, 29, of Houston, and a passenger were ordered to exit the vehicle.

Under questioning from deputies whether there was a silver gun in the vehicle, Banks said there was a gun in the glove compartment, Ivey said. Banks told deputies that he had not pointed it at anyone, but admitted to a road rage incident with a driver in a truck that cut him off. Banks said he pulled the gun out of a black case and moved it to the glovebox.

When deputies went to remove the weapon from the glove compartment, they noticed a strong odor of marijuana, Ivey said. Deputies retrieved a silver Beretta 9mm pistol from the glovebox.

Banks said there was no marijuana in the vehicle and refused to consent to a search of the vehicle.

K-9 Deputy Tyler Schexnayder deployed his dog, Bean, who gave a positive alert on the vehicle, Ivey said.

Deputies then searched the vehicle, finding a Christmas wrapped gift box in the rear seat containing the leafy substance, Ivey said. A blue and pink backpack was in the rear seat floorboard. It contained a large amount of US currency, a digital scale, and a large glass container with marijuana residue.

Banks told deputies that it was all his and that his passenger was unaware of the narcotics, Ivey said.

Banks is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.