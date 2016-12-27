Sam Houston's Vaughn Eggleston steps down as head football coach

The Broncos and head coach Vaughn Eggleston will part ways after 6 years according to a report from Rodrick Anderson. His departure comes off the heels of a 1-9 season.
Eggleston told Anderson that he has "been praying about it for a while and [he] felt like it was what the Lord wanted [him] to do.” Eggleston also stated he wasn't tired of or hated coaching.
Eggleston went 20-42 as coach of the Broncos, guiding the school through the transition from 4A to 5A. Eggleston took Sam Houston to the 5A playoffs twice (2014 and 2015), falling both times in the first round.
Sam Houston High School principal Shannon Foolkes said the search for Eggleston's replacement will begin next month.
