LSWA announces Class 3A All-State football team

The Louisiana Sports Writers Association released its 2016 Class 3A all-state football team on Tuesday and Southwest Louisiana was well represented. 10 players from four schools made the cut.

On offense, Jennings' running back Travis Etienne made the team in back-to-back years following a senior season that saw him rush for 2,280 yards and 35 touchdowns. Etienne became Jennings' all-time leading rusher this year and was named the Class 3A MVP in 2015 when he totaled over 3,000 yards and 50 touchdowns.

On defense, Iowa placed two Yellow Jackets on the list. District MVP, defensive lineman Michaeel Mayes racked up 43 solo tackles, 30 assisted tackles, 19 tackles for loss, five sacks and three forced fumbles. Defensive back Darius Daniels also made the team playing a key role for a defense that allowed just under 10 points per game in district play.

The specialists from our area are St. Louis kicker Adam Ieyoub (3-5 on field goals, 19-23 PATs) and kick returner Andre Sam. Sam also contributed 53 catches for 838 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense.

Below is the Class 3A All-State team along with the players receiving honorable mention status.

CLASS 3A SELECTIONS

OFFENSE

Pos. Player School Ht. Wt. Cl.

WR DeVonta Smith Amite 6-1 160 Sr.

WR Al’Dontre Davis Lutcher 6-0 200 Sr.

WR Kenan Jones Berwick 6-4 210 Jr.

OL Nehemayeaux Smith Marksville 6-4 295 Sr.

OL Jerrick Romero Kaplan 5-9 240 Sr.

OL Jacob Fudge West Feliciana 6-2 250 Jr.

OL Prince Pines University 6-4 310 Jr.

OL Will Teague Parkview Baptist 6-1 225 Sr.

QB Jontre Kirklin Lutcher 6-0 170 Sr.

RB Travis Etienne Jennings 5-11 195 Sr.

RB Elijah Mitchell Erath 6-0 215 Sr.

RB Davon Harris West Feliciana 5-8 165 Jr.

PK Adam Ieyoub St. Louis 5-8 180 Jr.

ATH Julien Gums De Le Salle 5-11 212 Jr.

DEFENSE

Pos. Player School Ht. Wt. Cl.

DL Ishmael Sopsher Amite 6-5 280 So.

DL Shawn Williams Marksville 6-0 235 Jr.

DL Jamiran James De La Salle 6-2 276 Jr.

DL Michael Mayes Iowa Sr. 6-3 290 Sr.

LB Josh Paul De La Salle 6-2 215 Sr.

LB Julius Johnson Kaplan 5-10 193 Sr.

LB Rashaun Preston Lutcher 5-11 190 Sr.

LB Xavier Davis Parkview Baptist 5-9 210 Sr.

DB Darius Daniels Iowa 6-0 180 Jr.

DB Dylan Recotta Lutcher 5-10 170 Sr.

DB Trent Kavanaugh Parkview Baptist 6-1 215 Sr.

DB Qway Mingo Marksville 5-8 155 Sr.

P Shelby Creel Winnfield 6-0 175 Sr.

KR Andre Sam Iowa 6-2 175 Sr.

OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER: Elijah Mitchell, Erath

OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: Josh Paul, De La Salle

COACH OF THE YEAR: Zephaniah Powell, Amite

HONORABLE MENTION: Nijul Canada, Mansfield; Devonta Lee, Amite; Jaray Jenkins, Jena; Cornell Holmes, Lusher; Jason Dumas, St. James; Parker Fink, Jena; Paul Rogers, Independence; DJ Hardwick, South Beauregard; Elijah Walker, Amite; Ethan Stansell, Loyola; Kamryn Mayers, Albany; Bruce Price, Peabody; Stephen Jackson, Independence; Jamar Washington, Peabody; Derek Turner, West Feliciana; Curtlan Johnson, St. James; Craig Walker, Jena; Jacovian Phillips, Jewel Sumner; ZeAndre Ballard, Marksville; Braylon Victor, Iowa; Marshall Laroque, South Beauregard; Gaige Willis, Northwest; Dontaze Costly, St. James; Kaleb Guillory, Iota; Matthew Rideau, Northwest; Hunter Smith, West Feliciana; Jaquan Lee, Jewel Sumner; Cheyenne Labruzza, Albany; K.D. Willis, Peabody; Juantravious Jones, Marksville; Myron Dokes, Amite; Eli Poche, Lusher; Danquan Edwards, De La Salle; Jeremiah James, De La Salle; Tylin Warden, South Beauregard; Joel Whaley, South Beauregard; August Pitre, Northwest; Mac Thibeaux, Kaplan; Josh Carver, Berwick; Mitchell Sanford, Berwick; D.J. Robicheaux, Berwick

