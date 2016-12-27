WATCH LIVE: Japanese prime minister, Obama visit Pearl Harbor - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE: Japanese prime minister, Obama visit Pearl Harbor

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Hawaii News Now)
(KPLC) -

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is joining President Obama at the USS Arizona Memorial on Tuesday to mark the 75th anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

Abe becomes the first sitting Japanese prime minister to visit the memorial.

