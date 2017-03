LSWA announces Class 2A All-State football squad

The Louisiana Sports Writers Association released its 2016 Class 2A all-state football team and Southwest Louisiana was well represented. 11 players from seven schools made the cut.

On offense, the Yellow Jackets of Kinder placed two players on the team. Offensive lineman Colby Oliver helped pave the way for running back Taylor Johnson to run for 1,574 yards and 33 touchdowns. The Kinder duo was joined by Welsh's Garrick Gray at the athlete position. Gray shined as a linebacker on defense, while totaling 645 yards and 10 touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball.

Below is the Class 2A All-State team along with the players receiving honorable mention status.

CLASS 2A SELECTIONS

OFFENSE

Pos. Player School Ht. Wt. Cl.

WR JeDan Jacob Loreauville 5-11 170 Sr.

WR Tank Davis Calvary Baptist 6-0 170 Jr.

WR Brian Savoie Madison Prep 5-10 175 Sr.

OL Colby Oliver Kinder 6-3 260 Sr.

OL Maverick May Springfield 6-2 265 Sr.

OL Glenn Bernard Riverside Academy 6-2 300 Sr.

OL E’Darrius Anderson Madison Prep 6-3 330 Sr.

OL Avery Jenkins Country Day 5-10 255 Sr.

QB Carson Clowers Sterlington 5-10 145 Jr.

RB Taylor Johnson Kinder 5-9 185 Sr.

RB A.J. Carter Many 6-0 220 Jr.

RB Tyrese Walker Madison Prep 5-10 195 Jr.

PK Andrew Rodrigue St. Charles Catholic 5-10 155 Sr.

ATH Garrick Gray Welsh 5-11 190 Sr.

DEFENSE

Pos. Player School Ht. Wt. Cl.

DL Caleb Sampson Northlake Christian 6-4 285 Sr.

DL O’Cyrus Torrence St. Helena 6-5 350 So.

DL Troy James Madison Prep 6-3 285 Sr.

DL Bryan Jones Madison Prep 6-5 265 Sr.

LB Patrick Burleigh Notre Dame 5-10 210 Sr.

LB Kendrick Smith South Plaquemines 6-2 220 Sr.

LB Dawson Snell Sterlington 5-10 195 Jr.

LB Sean Badeaux Menard 6-0 220 Sr.

DB Demetrius Brown St. Helena 5-10 180 Jr.

DB Samaj Colvin Sterlington 6-1 200 Sr.

DB Isaiah Smith Many 6-1 185 Sr.

DB Jamal Walters West St. John 5-11 175 Sr.

P Will Hetzinger St. Thomas Aquinas 6-4 185 Jr.

KR Lloyd Nash St. Charles Catholic 5-11 160 Jr.

OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER: Tyrese Walker, Madison Prep

OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: Sean Badeaux, Menard

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jason Thompson, Sterlington

HONORABLE MENTION: Nick Morman, Northlake Christian; Anthony Chappetta, Pope John Paul II; Miles Lapeyre, Newman; Kobe Porche, Newman; Christian Kerut, Country Day; Chandler Wynne, Country Day; Dontay Hargrove, Pickering; Austin Talley, Pickering; Spencer Gardner, Opelousas Catholic; Drake Carroll, Menard; Bryson Broussard, Loreauville; Jordan Cordova, Kinder; Kyle Jones, Calvary Baptist; Stephen Russel, Catholic-NI; Robert McDonald, St. Charles Catholic; Zach Hayes, Welsh; Ricky Travis, St. Helena; Jordan Loving, Riverside Academy; Cade Hart, Calvary Baptist; Tony St. Julien, Vinton; Trey Hargrave, Lake Arthur; Devontae Douglas, Sterlington; Tyler Muse, Sterlington; Jeremy Gibson, Riverside Academy; Kidric Gray, West St. John; Landon Baronne, Menard; Kordavion Washington, Calvary Baptist; James Kelly, Ouachita Christian; Will Smith DeQuincy; Troy Hurst, St. Helena; Drew Sanger, South Plaquemines; Tymon Sanders, North Caddo; Grant Fitzhugh, Ouachita Christian; Tony Huey, Dunham; Covan Barnes, West St. John; Will Bordelon, Menard; Terrance Holmes, Oakdale; Mike Williams, Dunham; Aaron Hurst, St. Helena; Delvin Taylor, St. Helena; Jake Gitter, Country Day; Cade Spikes, Ouachita Christian; Harrison Heckathorn, Riverside Academy; Jared Hymel, Riverside Academy; Trey Catoire, Riverside Academy; Dellary Oubre, St. Charles Catholic; Edwin Kleinpeter, Madison Prep; Darion Miller, Many; Tasmine Walker, Madison Prep; Kirk Groome, Newman, Donnell Wallace, Madison Prep

