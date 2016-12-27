2017: Dates to know

KPLC was on the scene Monday morning as a family was rescued from a flooded home in the community of Ikes, near Rosepine. The Hutson family, Aubrey and Heather and their daughter Alayah, live on Ikes Road, or La. 1146. The Hutsons said they first realized their house was flooding when they woke up around 4:30 a.m. to water on the first floor. Aubrey Hutson said there was about 2 1/2 feet of water, but the couple wasn't worried about getting trapped. "We thought it would go do...