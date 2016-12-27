2017: Dates to know - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

2017: Dates to know

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Here are some dates to know in 2017:

January 2017

  • 1 - New Year's Day
  • 11, 12, 13 - Qualifying Dates for the following:

Lake Charles: Mayor, City Council, Calcasieu Parish School Board (District 12, special election)

Vinton: Mayor, City Council, Chief of Police

  • 16 - Martin Luther King Day
  • 20 - Inauguration Day

February 2017

  • 2 - Groundhog Day
  • 5 - Superbowl 2017 at NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
  • 14 - Valentine's Day
  • 20 - Presidents' Day
  • 28 - Mardi Gras

March 2017

  • 1 - Ash Wednesday
  • 12 - Daylight Saving Time begins
  • 13 - 18 - Early voting for March 25 election
  • 17 - St. Patrick's Day
  • 20 - First Day of Spring
  • 25 - Primary Election Date

April 2017

  • 9 - Palm Sunday
  • 15 - Maundy Thursday
  • 15 - 22 - Early voting for April 29 election
  • 14 - Good Friday
  • 16 - Easter Sunday
  • 18 - Tax Day
  • 26 - Administrative Professional Day
  • 28 - Arbor Day
  • 29 - General Election Date

May 2017

  • 5 - Cinco de Mayo
  • 14 - Mother's Day
  • 29 - Memorial Day

June 2017

  • 1 - Hurricane Season begins
  • 14 - Flag Day
  • 18 - Father's Day
  • 20 - First Day of Summer

July 2017

  • 4 - Independence Day

August 2017

September 2017

  • 4 - Labor Day
  • 22 - First Day of Fall
  • 30 - Oct. 7 - Early voting for October 14 election

October 2017

  • 9 - Columbus Day
  • 16 - Boss's Day
  • 31 - Halloween

November 2017

  • 1 - All Saints' Day
  • 5 - Daylight Saving Time ends
  • 2 - All Souls' Day
  • 3 -  11 - Early voting for Nov. 18 election
  • 7 - Election Day
  • 11 - Veterans Day
  • 23 - Thanksgiving Day
  • 24 - Black Friday
  • 27 - Cyber Monday
  • 30 - Hurricane Season ends

December 2017

  • 21 - First Day of Winter
  • 21 - December Solstice
  • 24 - Christmas Eve
  • 25 - Christmas Day
  • 26 - Boxing Day

