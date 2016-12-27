LCPD continues to search Nov. 30 Opelousas Street shooting suspect

The Lake Charles Police Department needs your help in finding a suspect or suspects involved in a shooting incident that happened on Nov. 30, authorities said.

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning at a home located at 3046 Opelousas Street, said Lt. Richard Harrell Lake Charles police spokesperson. The homeowner, Phillip Babineaux, 46, was shot and killed in the incident.

Harrell asked anyone with information that could assist in identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime, to call the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1456.

Detective Sergeant Colby Thompson and Detective Dustin Gaudet are the lead investigators in the case.

