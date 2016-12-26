Davis leads Pelicans past Mavericks, 111-104

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Anthony Davis had 28 points and 16 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-104 on Monday night.

Langston Galloway made all five of his 3-point shots and finished with 17 points for the Pelicans, who've won three of four as they try to climb back into the race for the final Western Conference playoff spot.

Davis made four free throws and a 19-foot jumper in the final 2:12 and got his second block on Harrison Barnes' layup attempt with 22 seconds remaining.

Deron Williams scored 24 points for Dallas, while Wesley Matthews scored 17 and Seth Curry 16. Dirk Nowitzki, who's been nursing a sore right Achilles tendon, scored 10 points in 17 minutes but did not play in the second half.

