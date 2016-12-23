CONSIDER THIS: Merry Christmas!

Christmas can be an emotional time - sometimes filled with happiness; sometimes bittersweet - as we remember fond memories of loved ones we have lost and friends who are no longer in our lives.

And it's sometimes just very difficult as we struggle through tough times. Recently some of us at KPLC were reminiscing about memorable gifts that we've received over the years, both good and bad. Some of the bad ones were truly funny. At this point in my life, I'm most happy about the gift of Christmas itself, and I like to tell people "Merry Christmas".

Now I realize that you may not be Christian, or perhaps not even religious at all, but Christmas Day is still a day for you. And I do hope that yours is full of happiness, even if it is just another day on the calendar and you aren't celebrating the day for the reason that I am.

For those of you who are celebrating Christmas, I truly hope that your day is full of the peace and joy of that most precious gift – the one which God so loved the world that he gave to us.

So to everyone, from the bottom of my heart, I wish you a Merry Christmas.

