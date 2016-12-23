Davis leads Pelicans to 91-87 comeback win over Heat

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Anthony Davis had 28 points, a career-high 22 rebounds and four blocked shots, and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 14-point deficit to beat the Miami Heat 91-87 on Friday night.

Davis had 19 points and 14 rebounds after halftime to lead the comeback effort. Jrue Holiday added 22 points for the Pelicans, who shot only 37 percent, but scored their last 37 points inside the final 16 minutes.

Langston Galloway added 11 points, hitting a pair of 3s during New Orleans' late charge.

Goran Dragic scored 23 points for Miami, which scored just 19 points during the final 15:21 of the game and committed six of its 15 turnovers in the fourth quarter.

Hassan Whiteside had 10 points and 18 rebounds for Miami, and Justice Winslow scored 12 points.

