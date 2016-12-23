Residents recall their worst Christmas gifts

With Christmas just a day away, everyone is excited at the prospect of getting lots of great gifts, but what happens if you receive a gift you may not want?

Toothpaste, apples - and even a pair of boots - are some of the unwanted gifts local residents have gotten for Christmas.

Residents received everything from Play-Doh to stick horse to vacuum cleaners to socks but it seems that most everyone can remember that one really bad gift.

"Worst gift I've ever received was one of those little wood burning kits, where it's supposed to burn the design into the wood, but instead of doing that it just burned me instead," said local resident Terry Vance.

Another resident, Susan Smith, remembers her worst gift as well.

"The worst gift I've ever received was a sand pail with a used comic book in it," she said.

And some of these gifts were pretty blunt.

"The worst gift I've ever received was some coal for Christmas," said resident Carl Gamble.

"The worst Christmas gift I've ever gotten was a box with a note in it saying I wasn't receiving the gift I really wanted on Christmas Day," said resident Alanna Beasley.

Some unwanted gifts were a little clever.

"I asked for a dog and ended up getting a little mechanical dog," said resident Haleigh Malveaux.

Some family members deceived each other with these bad gifts.

"My aunt she got a sweater for me, but she put it in a Tommy Hilfiger box. When I opened it up, it was one of the dollar store sweaters," said resident Robert Rollerson.

Some gifts were great in the beginning but ended up turning bad.

"I got a fish tank full of fish, but I got a weight bench at the same time," said resident Jacob Primeaux. "I was hitting the weights and I came to change the weights out, but I forgot to lock it down and I took the weights on one side - and it busted my fish tank wide open and killed all the fish."

To avoid getting a bad gift, residents have some helpful advice - give hints, and don't buy something you wouldn't want.

Others said to put thought and love into what you pick out but others like John Nash just want others to remember to be thankful.

"Be grateful for everything you receive and for life itself," he said. "If you're still living for Christmas (that) is the biggest gift of all."

