Two vehicle crashes on I-10 west in Iowa causing congestion

Louisiana State Police Troop D is working on clearing two separate car crashes on I-10 west in Iowa.
Sgt. James Anderson said there's a four-vehicle crash and a two-vehicle crash. There doesn't appear to be any serious injuries, he said.
Traffic will be backed up for some time, so avoid the area, if possible.
Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.
