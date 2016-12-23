Former Sears site's development delayed again

It's been three-and-a-half years since the former Sears site in downtown Lake Charles was sold, although the property has sat vacant since 2008.

But still, no development - or even construction - has taken place.

Why? KPLC's Erica Bivens spoke with Roger Landry, property manager of the future Erdace Apartments on Friday via phone to get an update.

There have been several delays in the project - and major changes. Originally slated as a luxury apartment complex with retail stores, it's now strictly residential.

But Landry said it's still going to blow Lake Charles residents away.

At $43 million, Landry said, "It's a massive project."

The luxury apartment complex will fill the former Sears site on Ryan Street between Mill and Division streets. It's the largest housing project downtown Lake Charles has seen in decades.

"It is actually more than all of the projects combined in the last 35 years," said Landry.

But he said that construction on the 272-unit apartment complex - originally slated for this month - has again, been delayed.

"It still has to go through Homeland Security in Washington D.C. because it's over 200 units. And we're hopeful because of the inauguration and all the new people in Washington that we don't get delayed or anything like that," explained Landry.

Landry, who also built the Muller's Lofts across the street, said the good news is they finally have a closing date of April 13.

"This is the first time we've had a drop-dead date," he said.

FPL LLC, managed by Landry, purchased the 3.5-acre property from the City of Lake Charles in June of 2013 - at a price tag of over $1 million.

Mayor Randy Roach said as part of the sale, the city had a six-month option to buy back the property at the original price - if the company could not move forward with development within 42 months. That deadline is January 2017.

However, Roach also issued this statement: "At this time, it is not necessary for the city to exercise the option, since the development is moving forward. Mr. Landry is scheduled to provide an update on recent progress at the Jan. 3 Downtown Development Authority meeting."

When construction does begin, Landry said it's expected to last around 15 months - and it will heavily impact traffic.

"It's going to be very disruptive. However, it's going to be disruptive to my own tenants that live at Muller's," said Landry.

But it's scheduled arrival comes at a perfect time.

"You can't build something like this and say the market's going to come to us. No, the market has to be there and the market has finally arrived," said Landry.

The luxury apartment complex includes 272 apartment units for rent, a 383 space parking deck in the center spanning five stories, among 22,000 sq. ft. of amenities. It's expected to triple the amount of rental housing in downtown Lake Charles.

You can view additional renderings HERE.

