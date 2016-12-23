Shoppers scramble to finish last-minute holiday shopping

'Twas less than 48 hours before Christmas and all through the mall, lots of people were stirring, buying all, wall-to-wall.

But, what were they buying?

"Perfume, purses," said one man.

"Kids toys," said one couple.

Hundreds packed the Prien Lake Mall Friday morning to get their last-minute Christmas shopping done. Time is ticking, but some people are sticking to their own shopping system.

"I got a thing that I do especially on Christmas Eve, where I come to Dillard's and I keep buying things, and then offloading them in my car, come back, offload and come back again," said one shopper.

Some were shopping for their kids. One couple shopped for remote-controlled cars and trucks. One parent browsed for something a little bit different.

"I'm mainly looking for some cosmetic stuff. We got little girls so we're going to get some makeup, hair supply and that sort of stuff."

Some shopped for significant others.

"I'm looking for everything for my girl, and my mother. I'm spending too much money in here, though. I'm about ready to go," said a shopper.

The National Retail Federation projects that Americans will spend nearly $656 billion this holiday season. KPLC asked one man how much he had spent so far.

"About $400 so far for my family and girlfriend. I'm hoping they get me something," he said.

Last-minute Christmas shopping gets harder when you have four daughters at home.

"It's extremely tough. They want everything from a brand-new car, their own apartment and a real baby," said one man. "We're talking about 15 years old all the way down to a 7-year-old asking for all this crazy stuff."

Not everybody in the mall waited until the last minute, though.

"I have mostly everything bought already, but I'm just doing some last-minute things just in case I find something that somebody may want," explained one woman. "I'm just hanging out."

With shoppers having one more day to get all the shopping done before Christmas, many said it feels good to finally get it finished.

"It's so much weight lifted off your shoulders when you're finally done," a shopper said.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.