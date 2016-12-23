LSWA announces Class 1A All-State football squad

The Louisiana Sports Writers Association released their 2016 Class 1A all-state football team on Thursday and Southwest Louisiana was represented. Seven players from four schools made the cut.

On defense, Oberlin sophomore McKenzie Carrier was voted to the first team after registering 75 tackles, four sacks and two fumble recoveries. His play helped a turnaround for the Tigers in 2016, that saw Oberlin allow under 16 points per game on its way to a district title.

The lone specialists from our area is Elton's Keshawn Lyons. The Indians utility player played all over the field, but the LSWA believed his punting ability (39.1 yards per punt) was most noteworthy. Lyons also added over 2,000 yards of total offense along with 29 total touchdowns.

Below is the Class 1A All-State team along with the players receiving honorable mention status.

CLASS 1A SELECTIONS

OFFENSE

Pos. Player School Ht. Wt. Cl.

WR Samarick Paul Central Catholic 5-9 175 Sr.

WR Ronald LeBlanc Ascension Episcopal 6-4 180 Sr.

WR Xavier Bell Southern Lab 5-10 175 Sr.

OL Joshua Mote Oak Grove 6-3 275 Sr.

OL Thomas Garber Central Catholic 5-11 240 Sr.

OL Jarious Knowles Haynesville 6-3 300 Sr.

OL Cordell Thomas Southern Lab 6-4 340 So.

OL Cedrick Banks Southern Lab 6-3 320 Jr.

QB Dalton Shaw Logansport 5-10 170 Jr.

RB Corey Russell Arcadia 6-0 175 So.

RB Debell Crawford Logansport 5-11 175 Jr.

RB Sam Philley Oak Grove 5-9 215 Sr.

PK Gavin Corder St. Frederick 5-11 165 So.

ATH Jaleel Hampton Kentwood 5-11 180 Sr.

DEFENSE

Pos. Player School Ht. Wt. Cl.

DL McKenzie Carrier Oberlin 6-3 285 So.

DL Ben Slusher Cedar Creek 5-11 238 Jr.

DL Kendall Offord Delhi Charter 6-1 270 Sr.

DL Shannon Forman Southern Lab 6-2 285 Sr.

LB Fabian Washington Haynesville 6-0 190 Sr.

LB Nate Jennings Oak Grove 6-0 215 Sr.

LB Weston Swanner St. Frederick 5-8 195 Jr.

LB Chris Allen Southern Lab 6-4 235 Sr.

DB John Ellender St. Frederick 5-8 140 Sr.

DB Jalen Johnson Central Catholic 6-3 191 Sr.

DB Trey Palmer Kentwood 6-1 175 So.

DB Damone Clark Southern Lab 6-3 215 Sr.

P Keshawn Lyons Elton 5-9 170 Jr.

KR Tanner Disotell Cedar Creek 5-9 150 Sr.

OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER: Sam Philley, Oak Grove

OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: Chris Allen, Southern Lab

COACH OF THE YEAR: Kevin Magee, Logansport

HONORABLE MENTION: Jackson Carroll, St. Mary’s; Keldrick Carper, Plain Dealing; John Stephens Jr., Logansport; Trooper Peloquin, Oberlin; Chris Brister, East Beauregard; Mike Remondet, Ascension Episcopal; John Bolding, Oak Grove; Jake Vascocu, Ascension Episcopal; Aaron Howell, St. Mary’s; Trent Franklin, Haynesville; Quincy Fillmore, Southern Lab; Treyon Hunter, Haynesville; Chris Singleton, Central Catholic; Cameron Solet, Covenant Christian; Donald Gray Oak Grove; James Kirklin, Oberlin; Jacalon Pitre, Lake Charles Prep; Burt Hale, Delhi Charter; Chris Meeks, Lake Charles Prep; Greg Leger, Central Catholic; Zachariah Trujillo, Houma Christian; Fred Middleton, Oak Grove; Matthew Webb, St. Frederick; Mack Kelly, Ascension Episcopal; Ethan Danos, Ascension Episcopal; Zack Clement, Lafayette Christian; Brontre Griffin, Highland Baptist; Ken Jones, Westminster; John Hurley, St. Martin’s; Gershom Thompson, St. Martin’s; Tyrion Davis, Southern Lab; Christopher Welch, Southern Lab; Jamar Barber, Ascension Catholic; D.J. Giroir, Ascension Catholic; Eric Dunn, Kentwood.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.