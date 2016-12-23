UK mom loads down Christmas tree once again

Remember the viral photo from last year showing presents stacked high almost covering a Christmas tree at a home in the U.K.?

Emma Tapping, the 36-year-old mother of three, has loaded down her tree again ... and again has taken to social media to defend herself.

Tapping said on her Facebook page.

As much as I'm sick of the sight of my Christmas tree, I'm also sick of these type of posts. Why should parents who graft their a***s off be made to feel bad because they buy their kids presents. There's 365 days in a year to gather some prezzies up. I will NEVER feel bad for giving my kids a good Christmas. LOTS of presents, LOTS of food and drink, LOTS of family time, LOTS of love. If ya don't like it. Tough s**t!

Tapping spent £1,500 (est. US $1,800) on 350 gifts this year. She bought 96 gifts each for her kids and defended it in a video. Her viral photo was also shared again around the world.

