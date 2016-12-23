LCPD: Sister stabs brother in chest following argument

A brother, sister argument led to a stabbing on Gieffers Street on Wednesday, authorities said.

The brother and sister had been involved in an "ongoing argument" when it escalated to the point she stabbed him in the chest with a knife, said Lt. Richard Harrell, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

The 21-year-old man was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital for treatment.

The sister, Analiyah Murray, 19, a resident of the home, initially fled on foot, then agreed to turn herself in, Harrell said. She is charged with aggravated second-degree battery.

