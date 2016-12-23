LCPD: Man stabbed multiple times in Friday morning altercations

A suspect who stabbed a victim multiple times in the chest following an altercation early Friday morning has been arrested, authorities said.

The incident took place in the 4400 block of Lake Street, said Lt. Richard Harrell, Lake Charles Police Department spokesperson. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the sidewalk with stab wounds to his chest.

The officers also found a silver Dodge truck parked in the middle of Lake Street with both doors open, Harrell said. Witnesses told the officers that a suspect had fled from the truck on foot.

The investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were in the truck when an argument ensued, Harrell said. The suspect stabbed the victim several times in the chest.

Later, another resident notified officers about a man banging on doors in the 4400 block of Hearth Street, Harrell said. Another female resident living on Park Hill Street told an officer that a man was beating on her window, asking to be let in because he was being chased. The female resident also said that the man was in the rear of her residence.

When the man exited the rear of the residence, he was detained.

Charles Johnvill McCray, 29, of Lake Charles is charged with attempted second-degree murder, Harrell said. His $450,000 bond was set by Judge Mike Canaday.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, Harrell said.

