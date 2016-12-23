WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Festivus

Good Morning. John Bridges and Jillian Corder here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Beauregard Parish police jurors have voted themselves a 400 dollar a month pay raise. It's the first raise for the jurors in 20 years.

Lake Charles police are investigating the events that led to a body being found on Lake Street.

Almost a four billion dollar methanol project is headed to Lake Charles. It's the first in the world producing methanol through clean energy technology by using a waste by-product of refining crude oil.

Plus, most of us are used to seeing nativity scenes during the holiday season, but one group is concerned about a display in front of a Central Louisiana courthouse.

And it's not too early to get a head start on New Year's resolutions and many are setting goals to get fit. KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will be live this morning at Crossfit Lake Charles to show us an alternative way to shed those pounds.

Happy Festivus! Local motivational speaker and strongman Jeff Bankens will perform some 'feats of strength' in honor of 'Festivus' this morning. So what is 'Festival' exactly? To learn more, click HERE.

In weather, temperatures will be warmer than normal overnight with lows by Friday morning. Afternoon highs will top out near 70 degrees and chance of rain is only 20%. Meteorologist Ben Terry will the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

