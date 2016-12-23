Sports Person of the Week - Caleb Wyninger

Caleb Wyninger loves the sport of swimming. After a strong 2016, it may just love him back.

"I had yet to have a breakout season and last year, I had two second places. It didn't settle well for me and I just didn't like the way that I felt towards myself," said Wyninger. "I knew I had higher standards than that and going into the meet I told myself that I have to get this done."

Wyninger and St. Louis started the year having never won a state championship in boys swimming. Building on a runner-up finish in 2015, the Saints accomplished that goal.

"We knew that we had to get the job done and we all came in clutch, no one made mistakes we had no disqualifications and when you execute that efficiently, everything is going to work out."

And worked out it did. Wyninger picked up two individual championships with wins in the 200 individual medley (1:57.82) and the 500 freestyle (4:46.95). Along with anchoring recording breaking performances in the 200-yard medley relay (1:40.91) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:17.78).

"I was kind of a ecstatic. If you look at some of the pictures I was screaming. It was just a really good moment for the school," Wyninger said. "That's all I want to do is break state records. Breaking both of those, that was probably one of the best moments of my life."

At just 16, Wyninger still has another year of high school left before he moves on to college, and eventually a chance at his ultimate goal, the Olympics.

"It doesn't seem like a very far goal to me. Maybe my senior year of high school or freshman, sophomore year of college I should have the Olympic trials and be working towards the Olympic Dream."

