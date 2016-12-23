Wake Forest routs LSU 110-76 on Mitoglou's career night

By JOEDY McCREARY
AP Sports Writer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Dinos Mitoglou had career highs of 28 points and eight 3-pointers, and Wake Forest routed LSU 110-76 on Thursday night.
Bryant Crawford added 20 points and 11 assists, and John Collins and Austin Arians each scored 15 for the Demon Deacons (9-3), who hit a season-high 16 3s.
They never trailed, shot 73.5 percent in the second half and made 13 of their first 15 shots of the half - including all seven 3s they tried during that span - while outscoring LSU 34-11 during its first 8 minutes to put the game out of reach.
Antonio Blakeney had 21 points for the Tigers (8-3). Craig Victor II, who had double-doubles in each of his last two games, finished with 14 points on 6-of-15 shooting while Duop Reath, who was coming off consecutive 20-point games, was held to 12.
