World's first methanol production facility to be built on Port of LC property

A $3.8 billion methanol project is coming to Lake Charles.

It's the first in the world to produce methanol through clean energy technology.

While jobs won't be posted until next year, thousands of openings are expected. It's also a major boost to the Port of Lake Charles.

Rick Richard, consultant for Lake Charles Methanol, said the plant will make history producing methanol and CO2 from petroleum coke - a waste byproduct of refining crude oil.

"It's really taking pet coke, which is a reminder of the refining process, kind of waste fuel, and it refines it instead into a syngas, a clean syngas, which is then converted into methanol and CO2, hydrogen and argon," explained Richard.

Thanks to a $2 billion loan guarantee from the Department of Energy, Richard said the plant will be built on about 70 acres along the Calcasieu Ship Channel.

"The entire process should be done around 2020," said Richard.

With construction expected to begin in 2017, the project also brings 1,000 construction jobs, 200 permanent positions, and some 300 oil industry jobs.

Plus, Richard said, " We'll be paying a lot in taxes during the year up to $70-100 million in taxes."

And because the project will be built on Port of Lake Charles property, the port will also benefit.

"It's really something the port can rely on for long-term," said Bill Rase, Executive Director of the Port of Lake Charles.

Rase said they've had other long-term leases but this tenant will also be operational.

"Operation brings us extra revenue and really is what gives the backbone to the port," said Rase.

The proposed site is adjacent to the Port's Bulk Terminal No. 1, which currently handles some 2 million tons of pet coke annually from local refineries.

Rase says this addition will, "increase the tonnage at least double."

To handle the volume, the Port will invest $60 million in expansion - adding about 30 full-time port employees. The increased cargo tonnage, could even push them into the top 10 cargo-handling ports in the nation.

"We're kind of perched somewhere between the 11th-13th now. With the oncoming of Cameron LNG which will be there about the same time, I think that will put us in the top 10," said Rase.

Rase says that will help with federal funds for dredging.

And while we won't know financial impacts for a while, Rase called it the largest agreement the port's ever entered into.

"We think it will help stabilize the ports economics and employment for probably 20-25 years," said Rase.

Another major benefit - the plant will capture 99 percent of CO2 which will be put into pipelines that will go into Texas through a contract with Denbury Onshore, LLC to be used for enhanced oil recovery.

Richard said jobs will be posted on Fluor's site sometime next year.

