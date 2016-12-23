World's first methanol production facility to be built on Port of LC property

Funeral arrangements for Dora Mae Nunez Pinch, 92, have been announced. Pinch, of Grand Chenier, died Saturday, March 25, in her residence.More >>
Funeral arrangements for Dora Mae Nunez Pinch, 92, have been announced. Pinch, of Grand Chenier, died Saturday, March 25, in her residence.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Services will be limited at Calcasieu Parish Division of Planning and Development office as the department undergoes a system upgrade this week.More >>
Services will be limited at Calcasieu Parish Division of Planning and Development office as the department undergoes a system upgrade this week.More >>
This week or so, residents driving on Sampson Street may notice some bright green water in the ditches near Phillips 66. Don't worry; the water is harmless. officials said.More >>
This week or so, residents driving on Sampson Street may notice some bright green water in the ditches near Phillips 66. Don't worry; the water is harmless. officials said.More >>
Police are on scene of a multiple-vehicle fatal crash on I-10 West at Mile Marker 78, west of Crowley. Multiple Air Med Helicopters are en route. Multiple emergency agencies are assisting with the crash. According to a spokesman with Louisiana State Police, the crash resulted in a fatality. There is no confirmed amount of fatalities in the crash. I-10 West is closed to traffic at Mile Marker 80 in Crowley. Congestion has reached 4 miles in length. Use US 90 West as an ...More >>
Police are on scene of a multiple-vehicle fatal crash on I-10 West at Mile Marker 78, west of Crowley. Multiple Air Med Helicopters are en route. Multiple emergency agencies are assisting with the crash. According to a spokesman with Louisiana State Police, the crash resulted in a fatality. There is no confirmed amount of fatalities in the crash. I-10 West is closed to traffic at Mile Marker 80 in Crowley. Congestion has reached 4 miles in length. Use US 90 West as an ...More >>