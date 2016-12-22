Smith, Rowan help NC State roll past McNeese State 89-57

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Dennis Smith Jr. scored 23 points to help North Carolina State beat McNeese State 89-57 on Thursday night.

Maverick Rowan added 15 points for the Wolfpack (10-2), who won their fifth straight game. Smith had an opening burst with a breakaway, reverse dunk and a pair of 3-pointers on the way to a 9-for-12 shooting day, helping N.C. State build a quick double-digit lead and cruise to a third-straight win by at least 20 points.

Rowan missed seven straight games with a concussion before returning during the overtime win against Tennessee State on Dec. 10. This marked his second double-digit scoring effort in three games since and he has made 9 of 21 3-pointers (43 percent) during that stretch.

N.C. State led 49-28 at halftime, then pushed that margin to 38 midway through the second half.

Jamaya Burr scored 14 points for the Cowboys (3-8), who shot 32 percent.

