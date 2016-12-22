Beauregard police jurors vote to give themselves $400 a month raise

Beauregard Parish Police Jury members have voted to give themselves a $400 a month raise.

With no opposition at a public hearing this afternoon, jurors voted to raise their pay from $1,200 to $1,600 each month.

It's the first raise for the Beauregard Parish Police Jury since 1997.

Each juror will now make $19,200 a year, effective Jan. 1.

