Beauregard police jurors vote to give themselves $400 a month raise

Posted By Laura Heller, Digital Content Producer
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Beauregard Parish Police Jury members have voted to give themselves a $400 a month raise.

With no opposition at a public hearing this afternoon, jurors voted to raise their pay from $1,200 to $1,600 each month. 

It's the first raise for the Beauregard Parish Police Jury since 1997.

Each juror will now make $19,200 a year, effective Jan. 1.

