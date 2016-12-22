Vehicle crashes into business in Moss Bluff

A vehicle crashed into a business on U.S. 171 Thursday afternoon.

No one who was in the building was injured, said Sgt. James Anderson, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman.

Photos of the accident show a vehicle in the Edward Jones office in the 200 block of 171. The vehicle has since been removed.

