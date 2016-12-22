McDonald's workers' kindness helps homeless woman

Many of us will spend time with friends and family this time of year, but for some that's not an option. One Lake Charles woman found the spirit of the holidays in an unlikely place.

If you make an early morning stop at the Broad Street McDonald's, you'll probably see Anthonette Thibodeaux. She sits alone in the restaurant, studying her Bible for hours each day.

It's not just her favorite reading spot - it's her safe haven.

"Well, if it's cold, I come in to warm up," said Thibodeaux who's homeless, "but normally I just come in to see their smiles."

Falling on hard times, Thibodeaux's life hasn't gone exactly the way she planned it. She isn't able to see her family very often, but ever since she walked into this McDonald's and met employee Darrius McWhite, she has a new family.

"He gave me a cup of free coffee and ever since then, my coffee stays full - with all the employees here it stays full," said Thibodeaux.

Bringing her that cup of coffee each morning turned into a meal, then a conversation.

"When I first encountered her, it was just something about her. I couldn't pinpoint it," said McWhite, "I reminded myself that was me years back, and what if that was still me."

"I can have a bad night; I can not sleep or something and just wake up and come straight here and find smiles," said Thibodeaux.

Their smiles and generosity, not just toward Thibodeaux, but everyone who has walked in needing a little support, is overwhelming.

"I don't think of them as homeless," said McWhite. "It's individuals going through the test of faith, going through trials and tribulations and at the end of the day, it might be that person I fed who is able to feed me."

He even gave Thibodeaux a journal which she writes in every single day.

"Darrius will come to the table when I'm on break and read the Bible with me," she said.

McWhite is reminded every day of just how lucky we all are.

"Some of them don't have parents to go to; some of them don't have homes to go to; some of them don't have meals that they can actually afford to be able to get a meal," he said.

McWhite has been able to provide some of those meals and Thibodeaux calls him her angel, but he said that goes both ways.

"I'm not just your angel, but you're my angel as well," said McWhite.

It's an unlikely friendship, but an unbreakable one.

