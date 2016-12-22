So what is 'Festivus' exactly?

Jenelle Shriner and Chelsea Klumpp polish KPLC's Festivus Pole for the Dec. 23 Festivus holiday (Source: KPLC).

Lake Charles motivational speaker and strongman Jeff “T-Rex” Bankens visited 7News Sunrise to perform feats of strength which are one of the key components of the made-up holiday.

Bankens demonstrated balancing the tip of a sharp maul on the tip of his nose by swinging it over his head.

He then bent a six inch crescent wrench in half with his hands, turning the tool into a pen holder.

“T-Rex” uses his strength to involve children and youth through motivational talks, anti-bullying programs and spreading his gospel message.

His visit to KPLC has become an annual tradition on 7News Sunrise as Festivus falls on December 23 each year, two days before Christmas.

But what is Festivus?

Festivus is both a parody and a secular holiday celebrated on Dec. 23 every year.

The tradition of Festivus was started in an episode of the popular sitcom, Seinfeld. A favorite among Seinfeld fans, "The Strike," depicts George's father Frank creating his own holiday. The episode, which aired on Dec. 18, 1997, during the show's ninth season, has continued its run as one of the classic holiday episodes of any TV series.

According to the said episode on Seinfeld, the key components of Festivus include:

The Festivus Pole

Airing of Grievances

Festivus Dinner

Feats of Strength

