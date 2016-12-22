TRAFFIC: Accident on I-210 eastbound at the bridge, left lane bl - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Accident on I-210 eastbound at the bridge, left lane blocked

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
I-210 eastbound at the bridge (Source: Google Maps) I-210 eastbound at the bridge (Source: Google Maps)

The left lane of I-210 eastbound is blocked due to an accident.

Traffic is backing up at I-10/210 split.

If possible, please find alternate routes.

No injuries reported.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly