What's Going Around: Flu

It's that season, and doctors in Southwest Louisiana say the flu has arrived.

"We are seeing at least, probably, 10 patients a day that have the flu," said Dr. Jay Marque of Lake Charles Urgent Care.

Marque says patients are coming in with those classic flu symptoms.

"They show up with fever, runny nose, cough, sore throat, body aches and just overall feel terrible," he said.

When a patient comes in with those issues, staff first runs a flu test using a nasal swab that takes about 15 minutes get results. However, Dr. Marque says those results aren't 100-percent accurate.

"The rapid test that we do in the office is not terribly sensitive so it can miss up to 25-percent of patients with the flu," he said.

Because of that inaccuracy, Dr. Marque says it's best to play it safe.

"This time of year if it looks like flu we treat it as flu."

That means treating the symptoms.

"Fluids, Tylenol, Ibuprofen, rest, avoid close contact with others, and some people will take Tamiflu which is anti-viral medication you take for 5 days," said Marque.

He explains Tamiflu can help cut the duration of symptoms, and can be especially important for those with other health issues. But for the most part he says healthy people just have to ride it out.

Dr. Jay Marque says if symptoms continue to get worse, or if new problems arise while you're fighting the flu you should definitely see a doctor.

