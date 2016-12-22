Authorities arrests two after $20,000 worth of illegal drugs found in car

Two men were arrested by Lake Charles police officers after being caught with $20,000 worth of illegal drugs and cash, according to authorities.

The arrests happened following a traffic stop in the 2500 block of East Prien Lake Road around noon Tuesday, Dec. 20, said Lt. Richard Harrell, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

"While speaking with the vehicle occupants, (the officer) observed numerous indicators he recognized to be consistent with in transit criminal activity," Harrell said.

After receiving consent to search the car, the officer found "a substantial amount" of Oxycodone Hydrochloride 30mg tablets concealed in a natural void under the gear shift of the car, Harrell said. C.A.T. Detectives further searching the car found approximately 884 ½ Oxycodone Hydrochloride 30mg tablets, 24 sealed packs of Suboxone, two grams of MDMA powder, one digital scale and bulk cash currency.

The street value of the drugs is believed to be $20,000.

The occupants of the vehicle, James Cordell Zeno and Arthur Milton Vickers Jr., were arrested and charged with two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, MDMA possession, illegal use of U.S. currency and possession of drug paraphernalia,

Judge Guy Bradberry set Zeno's bond at $362,500 bond and Vickers' at $312,500.

