How can you make your New Year's fitness resolutions stick?

Christmas may only be a few days away but many are already thinking about their New Year's resolutions.

The start of a new year symbolizes a fresh start and many will turn to making New Year's resolutions - some of the popular ones include weight loss and fitness goals. But, it's not always an easy task sticking to these goals.

Almost half of Americans make New Year's resolutions, but the Journal of Clinical Psychology said only about 8 percent of those resolutions are successful.

"Well, number one is being committed. Having a goal, visualizing what that goal is and being committed to the process," said Barry Painter, owner of Unique Fitness and a personal trainer for more than a decade.

It's a process that takes time, he said.

"You don't gain the weight overnight; you're not going to lose it overnight," he said. "Lower your expectations, that may surprise you coming from a personal trainer but if we can lose five pounds then you're going to be motivated."

Painter suggests that you start by setting smaller goals to keep you on the path to success.

If you're not a fan of a traditional workout at the gym, there are many different alternatives. His facility offers classes in Pilates, Reformer, Vertimax and Trx, speed chain training, sports-specific training and Tumble Fit.

He said if you're just starting out, try various workouts to see which one works best for you.

"There's going to be up and downs, but if you put that in the frontal lobe, if you will - if you can visualize what you want with maybe affirmations or visual pictures of what you want and you see it every single day then you're going to attract in your life what it is that you're putting in your life most," he said.

