WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Body cameras

Good Morning. John Bridges and Jillian Corder here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Louisiana State troopers will start using body cameras early next year. Colonel Mike Edmondson hopes by summer that every trooper in the state will be equipped with the recording devices.

Almost a year after Eric Senegal was shot and killed by Beauregard Parish deputies, District Attorney James Lestage has released his final report on why the shooting was deemed justified.

Christmas may only be a few days away but many are already thinking about their New Year's Resolutions. KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will be live this morning at Unique Fitness to show us some alternatives to traditional workouts.

Plus, a first of its kind industrial facility could be built in the Lake Area.

And it's a Sunrise tradition a few days before Christmas. Grammy-nominated musician and educator Mickey Smith will be playing some holiday music on his sax this morning.

In weather, temperatures on Thursday and Friday will not be much different than what we saw Wednesday. This means morning lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.