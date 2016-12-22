LC could be the home of the world's first methanol production facility

The Department of Energy said it will put up $2 billion in guaranteed loans so Lake Charles Methanol can build the world's first methanol production facility to use carbon capture technology.

The captured carbon would be sent through a pipeline to Texas where it would be used by the oil industry.

Lake Charles Methanol is a $3.8 billion project that would create 1,000 construction jobs, and 200 permanent jobs. The proposed project would be built on Port of Lake Charles property.

Construction could start in 2017 and last between three and four years.

