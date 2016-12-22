TEEN REPORT: Sulphur High's all-girls group entertain through song, dance

There is a unique sound to be found in the Sulphur High school choir room.

Sulphur junior Grace Forman said, "It's just really fun to sing and dance and do songs that I really like."

The "Bee Bops" is an all-girls show choir, and they prove that good things come in small sizes.

Sulphur senior Kyla Baudoin said, "Being in a small group and being able to do songs that we actually like and you know, we're very interested in - we get to dance to them as well to other people. I think that's my favorite part of being in Bee Bops and being able to express myself with people who express themselves as well."

The group does around 20 shows a year and they're especially busy around the holidays. They perform at banquets, nursing homes, and other requested gigs.

Forman said, "We used to do '50s music, but we've recently changed to contemporary. We do songs like 'Shake it Off' by Taylor Swift, 'Problem' by Ariana Grande - songs kind of like that."

Baudoin said, "instead of the same thing over and over again, we are just mixing it up."

They prepare with lots of practice.

Forman said, "Two-and-a-half hours plus the after-school rehearsal on Tuesdays and sometimes after-school rehearsal on Wednesdays."

The girls also incorporate dance into their songs, bringing their performances to a whole new octave.

Forman said, "It's fun and like, relatable; I kinda feel like the music most people know, people can like bond and get to know each other through music."

Other than being a girl, the only requirement for being in the Bee Bops is being in the Sulphur High Chamber Choir.

If you would like to schedule the Bee Bop girls, email Kaci Berry, Sulphur High's choral director, at kaci.berry@cpsb.org.

This report was contributed by KPLC LCB Academy Teen Reporter Abigail Fruge.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.