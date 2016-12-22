SPECIAL REPORT: Technical schools versus traditional universities

SOWELA Technical Community College just celebrated its first fall graduating class in nine years – a testament to the school's growing popularity. So are technical schools starting to become more appealing to students than the traditional four-year university?

After earning an International Studies degree at LSU in 2012, Natalie Ieyoub realized that the degree she pursued wasn't for her.

"If I was 18 again I wish I would've studied something technical. I just didn't really know what I wanted to do," said Ieyoub. "I stumbled upon SOWELA's program and thought it would be a good fit for me."

Enrollment specialist at SOWELA Technical Community College Rachel Regan said what happened with Ieyoub is common.

"A lot of students have absolutely no idea what they want to go into," Regan said. "Very, very, very many people end up coming back and pursuing second degrees."

When weighing a technical school versus a traditional university, a student must look at everything, from access to jobs after graduation, to earnings, even the lifestyle of the school.

"The trade school aspect, that's where a lot of students that just want to get in and get out very, very quickly just want to take that particular trade focus on that trade and get out into the workforce," said Regan.

It's a quicker option – earning a degree fast means making money quicker. However, some, like McNeese's Public Relation Director Candace Townsend, argue more time spent in class pays out in the end.

"Students that attend a four-year degree program are going to be more qualified for employment advancement, career advancement, their earning potential over their lifetime is going to be much greater." said Townsend.

This is the reason SOWELA student Dylan Collins says he will transfer to a four-year university to pursue a degree in engineering after he finishes his associate degree.

"You'll be able to get more out of a technical school than you would a four-year at first until you run out of what you can take at a community school." Collins said.

Dylan was in the military for five years after graduating high school and says he didn't go to college at first because he was still undecided and scared about the thought of attending a university.

Director of Admissions and Recruiting at McNeese, Kourtney Istre, said students have to take the risk and see for themselves what each school or University has to offer.

"You really have to take opportunities to visit a college campus," said Istre. "If you think about a class that's taught over an entire year, well we're taking things and putting them into a semester so it's very advanced, but the good thing is we have services to assist students in those areas."

There's also a stigma that technical and traditional degrees are weighed differently when it comes to applying for a job.

Employers say it depends on the position.

Mike Baumgarten oversees the entire human resources department at Phillip 66 refinery.

The plant employs graduates from both the technical schools and universities.

"They're valued differently depending on each job, I would say," said Baumgarten. "For example, if you're applying for an engineering program from a four-year school, for our process technology folks that come from SOWELA, they're really mostly applying for our operators positions."

The process technology degree is one of the most popular programs at SOWELA because of industries in Southwest Louisiana.

Marianne White, executive director of Institutional Advancement at SOWELA, has seen individuals with advanced degrees enroll in the associate degree program.

"We have several masters level degreed individuals that come back to school and are getting a process technology degree," White said.

Employers drive what the programs are teaching and what's in demand.

As technology advances, so do the degree paths. It's clear, it's never too late to change your mind.

"You're never too old to go back to school, in fact, it's very invigorating to go back to school and study to achieve," said White. "It's empowering."

If you are considering going back to school, or even enrolling for the first time, McNeese State University has spring registration through Jan. 9. Spring registration for SOWELA Technical Community College ends at midnight on January 3, 2017.

