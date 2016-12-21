Cajun musician, 91, plays music for Oberlin 'young people' in nursing home

It's a true Cajun Christmas up the road in Oberlin.

That's where 91-year old Delmar Sonnier and his band are entertaining the "young folks" at the nursing home in Oberlin. At least they're young to Sonnier, who's been playing Cajun tunes for these residents since his mom went into a nursing home more than 30 years ago.

Many of these nursing home residents are much younger than Sonnier, who sure looks great for a guy who is closing in on 100. He plays the fiddle Plays that fiddle like a man in his 80s.

He said playing the fiddle helps keep him young - and does the same for his listeners.

“They don't have much to enjoy. They're closed up in here and can't get out. Whether they like Cajun music or not, or have heard it, we start playing and they start tapping their foot and trying to dance," he said.

And talk about consistency.

Sonnier, who lost his wife six years ago, has lived in the same house in Oberlin for 73 years.

