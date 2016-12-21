City council approves 30 more body cameras for Lake Charles police

About $435,000 was spent this year to upgrade the Lake Charles Police Department's body cameras and their dashcam systems.

This total includes the city council's vote at its Wednesday meeting to approve 30 more new systems.

The items were approved in the 2017 city budget.

There was no discussion Wednesday, just a quick vote, as Lake Charles City Council members unanimously approved an agreement with LATECH Security and Surveillance for the purchase of 30 in-car camera systems and body cameras.

"The two go together; the two work together," explained Mayor Randy Roach.

While Lake Charles police were unavailable for comment Thursday, Roach said the purchase of the units are part of an ongoing project and will be an addition to the "WatchGuard" System that Lake Charles police already have in place.

"When we initially began the program, we knew that we would have to get some body cameras. We buy those as a package together," explained Roach.

Each in-car/body camera package comes with a Wi-Fi charging station at a price tag of $5,695.

"So we're spending about another $185,000 ($185,250 is the exact cost) to purchase another 30 packages," explained Roach.

That's in addition to the 110 WatchGuard body cameras purchased earlier this year at a cost of $150,000 and another $100,000 to upgrade the in-car camera system.

Lake Charles police held a news conference in August stating all officers had begun wearing the body cameras.

While Chief Don Dixon previously said the goal of the cameras is to provide transparency, officers do have the discretion to turn them off - providing they explain why and include the date and time.

You can find a copy of those policies and procedures HERE.

Another win for Lake Charles police - the council also approved a $68,057 agreement with Motorola Communications for the purchase of 21 mobile unit radios.

