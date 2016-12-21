City council approves 30 more body cameras for Lake Charles police

Lake Charles City Council - District A Morris is the incumbent, elected in 2013 Christopher Archinard (DEM) Cary A. Chavis (DEM) Kecee Lewis (NOPTY) Mary Morris (DEM) Ron Richard (DEM) Lake Charles City Council - District B August is the incumbent. She served on the police jury from 1998 through 2004, having first been appointed to the position when her husband, Allen August, died, then elected. Similarly, she was appointed in 2008 to the Lake Charles City Council when A.B...More >>
Candyce Perret and Susan Theall are in a runoff for the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal, 3rd District Division B seat.More >>
In Vinton, voters decided to keep Kenneth Stinson as their mayor and Ricky Fox as their police chief.More >>
Nic Hunter and Wilford Carter Sr. are headed for a runoff to become Lake Charles' first new mayor since 2000.More >>
Westlake residents approved both sales tax renewals on Saturday's ballot.More >>
